50 states ranked by Medicaid coverage

Massachusetts is the state with the most Medicaid coverage this year, according to a ranking from WalletHub.

To determine its 2020 rankings, WalletHub compared 50 states across three dimensions: Medicaid spending, quality, and eligibility and enrollment. WalletHub measured the dimensions using 12 weighted metrics.



Here is how all 50 states stacked up:



1. Massachusetts

2. New York

3. Vermont

4. Rhode Island

5. California

6. Connecticut

7. Pennsylvania

8. Washington

9. Alaska

10. Oregon

11. Delaware

12. New Hampshire

13. New Jersey

14. Louisiana

15. West Virginia

16. Colorado

17. Maryland

18. Ohio

19. Montana

20. Kentucky

21. Illinois

22. Florida

23. Minnesota

24. Arizona

25. Iowa

26. Arkansas

27. North Dakota

28. Virginia

29. Nevada

30. Michigan

31. Hawaii

32. Tennessee

33. Indiana

34. New Mexico

35. Kansas

36. Mississippi

37. Texas

38. Missouri

39. North Carolina

40. Utah

41. South Carolina

42. Maine

43. Nebraska

44. Wisconsin

45. Oklahoma

46. Idaho

47. Alabama

48. South Dakota

49. Wyoming

50. Georgia



