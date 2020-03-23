50 states ranked by Medicaid coverage
Massachusetts is the state with the most Medicaid coverage this year, according to a ranking from WalletHub.
To determine its 2020 rankings, WalletHub compared 50 states across three dimensions: Medicaid spending, quality, and eligibility and enrollment. WalletHub measured the dimensions using 12 weighted metrics.
Here is how all 50 states stacked up:
1. Massachusetts
2. New York
3. Vermont
4. Rhode Island
5. California
6. Connecticut
7. Pennsylvania
8. Washington
9. Alaska
10. Oregon
11. Delaware
12. New Hampshire
13. New Jersey
14. Louisiana
15. West Virginia
16. Colorado
17. Maryland
18. Ohio
19. Montana
20. Kentucky
21. Illinois
22. Florida
23. Minnesota
24. Arizona
25. Iowa
26. Arkansas
27. North Dakota
28. Virginia
29. Nevada
30. Michigan
31. Hawaii
32. Tennessee
33. Indiana
34. New Mexico
35. Kansas
36. Mississippi
37. Texas
38. Missouri
39. North Carolina
40. Utah
41. South Carolina
42. Maine
43. Nebraska
44. Wisconsin
45. Oklahoma
46. Idaho
47. Alabama
48. South Dakota
49. Wyoming
50. Georgia
More articles on payers:
UnitedHealth tells tens of thousands of employees to keep coming into work unless sick, high-risk
UnitedHealth updates remote work policy
COVID-19: 6 updates for health insurers
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.