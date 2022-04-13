5 states with best, worst air quality

Wyoming is the U.S. state with the best air quality, according to a ranking by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The list of states with the best and worst air quality was part of WalletHub's ranking of the greenest states in the U.S. For the ranking, analysts compared the 50 states across three dimensions: environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate change contributions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the states with the best air quality, according to WalletHub:

1. Wyoming

2-T. Hawaii

2-T. New Hampshire

4. North Dakota

5. Vermont

Here are the states with the worst air quality, according to WalletHub:

1. California

2. Illinois

3. Nevada

4. Oregon



5. Arizona