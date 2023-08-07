5 slowest-growing physician specialties

Physician occupations are projected to grow 2.3 percent by 2031, with anesthesiologists as the slowest-growing physician specialty.

The projections are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which classifies workers into occupational categories based on the work they perform and their skills, education, training and credentials.

Here are the five physician specialties expected to see the lowest percent employment change by 2031:

1. Anesthesiologists: 1.1 percent

1. Pediatricians: 1.1 percent

3. Obstetricians and gynecologists: 1.7 percent

4. General internal medicine physicians: 2 percent

5. Pediatric surgeons: 2.2 percent