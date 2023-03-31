5 most trustworthy hospitals and health systems: Newsweek

One hospital and four health systems have been deemed the nation's most trustworthy by Newsweek.

The publication released its "Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023" list on March 31. Newsweek examined 3,100 U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million and separated them by industry. About 25,000 people in the U.S. were administered an independent survey and were asked how much they agree with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer," "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development" and "I believe this company would be a good long-term investment." Their responses were used to craft the rankings.

These five hospitals and health systems were named to Newsweek's list and are listed beside their rank in the healthcare and life sciences industry:

3. Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

5. Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

6. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

7. Bryan Health (Lincoln, Neb.)

20. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

View the full list here.