5 most loved healthcare workplaces: Newsweek

Newsweek's 2023 ranking of the most loved workplaces in America includes five health systems.

To compile the ranking, the publication surveyed more than 2 million employees at organizations ranging in size from 50 employees to more than 10,000. It also conducted several hundred interviews with officials at these companies and performed an analysis of external ratings from sites like Glassdoor, Indeed and Google.

These five health systems were honored by Newsweek and are listed alongside their ranking out of 100 total companies:

41. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami)

72. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

87. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

93. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic

97. Advocate Health (Downer's Grove, Ill.)