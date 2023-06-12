29 physician specialties ranked by student debt burden

The emergency medicine specialty has the highest percentage of physicians who are still paying off student debt, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report" published June 9.

The report is based on survey responses from 10,011 U.S. physicians in more than 29 specialties collected between Oct. 7, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

College and medical school loans were the fourth most common debt or expense that physicians reported paying down at 21 percent, behind mortgage (61 percent), car loan payments (33 percent) and credit card debt (25 percent).

The percentage of physicians in each specialty who are still paying off school loans:

Emergency medicine — 31 percent

Critical care — 29 percent

Family medicine — 28 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 27 percent

OB-GYN — 25 percent

Pediatrics — 24 percent

Urology — 24 percent

Plastic surgery — 23 percent

General surgery — 23 percent

Otolaryngology — 22 percent

Psychiatry — 21 percent

Dermatology — 20 percent

Neurology — 20 percent

Public health and preventive medicine — 20 percent

Pulmonary medicine — 20 percent

Anesthesiology — 19 percent

Internal medicine — 19 percent

Ophthalmology — 18 percent

Radiology — 18 percent

Rheumatology — 18 percent

Oncology — 16 percent

Allergy and immunology — 15 percent

Orthopedics — 15 percent

Pathology — 14 percent

Cardiology — 13 percent

Nephrology — 13 percent

Infectious diseases — 12 percent

Gastroenterology — 11 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology — 11 percent

View the full report here.