25 hospitals win environmental sustainability award

Practice Greenhealth, an organization that provides healthcare companies with sustainability solutions, selected 25 hospitals for its 2023 Environmental Excellence Award.

The award is given to hospitals that are "leading the industry in all-around sustainability performance, demonstrating comprehensive programs and are illustrating how sustainability is entrenched in their organizational culture," according to Practice Greenhealth's website.

Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order:

1. Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic

2. Boston Medical Center

3. Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (Fort Cavazos, Texas)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

6. Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune Township, N.J.)

7. Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick Township, N.J.)

8. Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

9. Hudson (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic

10. Iowa City (Iowa) VA Health Care System

11. James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona, Pa.)

12. Lakeview Hospital (Stillwater, Minn.)

13. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

14. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

15. Minneapolis VA Health Care System

16. NorthShore University HealthSystem's Skokie (Ill.) Hospital

17. Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (St. Louis Park, Minn.)

18. Providence St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula, Mont.)

19. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.)

20. Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.)

21. St. Cloud (Minn.) VA Health Care System

22. The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

23. UC Davis Health

24. UC San Diego Health

25. VHA 10 John D. Dingell VA Medical Center (Detroit)