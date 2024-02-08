25 best online master's in nursing programs, per US News

On Feb. 6, U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings for the best online master's in nursing programs, with University of South Carolina topping the list.

To determine the best online master's in nursing degree programs, the media company ranked schools using five categories using their selective weights: engagement (30%); faculty credentials and training (20%); peer assessment (20%); services and technologies (20%); and student excellence (10%).

Ranking indicators are selected to examine each program in the five categories, and a program's score for each indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and from data collected in a separate peer assessment survey. More information about the methodology is available here.

The following online master's in nursing programs ranked among the top 25 of U.S. News' list. Several ties are indicated.

1. University of South Carolina (Columbia)

2. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

3. Saint Xavier University (Chicago)

4. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

4. Ohio State Online (Columbus)

6. George Washington University (Washington, D.C.)

6. University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

8. University of Connecticut (Storrs)

9. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University SUNY

10. Boise (Idaho) State University

10. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)

12. University of Massachusetts Amherst

12. University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

14. East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.)

14. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

14. University of Central Florida (Orlando)

14. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

14. University of North Carolina (Greensboro)

14. University of Pittsburgh

20. Ohio University (Athens)

20. Texas A&M University Health Science Center School of Nursing (Bryan)

20. Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)

20. University of Louisiana at Lafayette

20. University of Nevada, Las Vegas

20. Xavier University (Cincinnati)