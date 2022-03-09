20 best-managed healthcare companies

One healthcare company is among the top 10 best-managed businesses in the U.S., according to the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.

The "Management Top 250" measures corporate effectiveness by ranking performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The list includes the best-managed businesses from a pool of 846 public companies included in the study. The typical range for scores is 0 to 100. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the 20 healthcare companies that ranked highest on the list of the top 250 best-managed companies, according to the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.

Johnson & Johnson

Overall rank: 7

Score: 80.9

Merck

Overall rank: 15

Score: 75.5

Abbott Laboratories

Overall rank: 23

Score: 71.8

Edwards Lifesciences

Overall rank: 24

Score: 71.6

Pfizer

Overall rank: 27

Score: 70.3

Eli Lilly

Overall rank: 33

Score: 69.3

Amgen

Overall rank: 37

Score: 69.0

Medtronic

Overall rank: 48

Score: 67.5

Humana

Overall rank: 73

Score: 64.2

Kimberly-Clark

Overall rank: 73

Score: 64.2

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Overall rank: 82

Score: 63.6

AbbVie

Overall rank: 88

Score: 62.9

Illumina

Overall rank: 90

Score: 62.5

Biogen

Overall rank: 94

Score: 62.2

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Overall rank: 105

Score: 61.3

Intuitive Surgical

Overall rank: 109

Score: 61.0

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Overall rank: 118

Score: 60.4

Anthem

Overall rank: 121

Score: 60.3

Cardinal Health

Overall rank: 123

Score: 60.0

Cigna

Overall rank: 123

Score: 60.0



