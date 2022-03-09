20 best-managed healthcare companies

- Small
One healthcare company is among the top 10 best-managed businesses in the U.S., according to the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.
The "Management Top 250" measures corporate effectiveness by ranking performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The list includes the best-managed businesses from a pool of 846 public companies included in the study. The typical range for scores is 0 to 100. Read more about the methodology here.
Below are the 20 healthcare companies that ranked highest on the list of the top 250 best-managed companies, according to the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.
Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 7
Score: 80.9
Merck
Overall rank: 15
Score: 75.5
Abbott Laboratories
Overall rank: 23
Score: 71.8
Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 24
Score: 71.6
Pfizer
Overall rank: 27
Score: 70.3
Eli Lilly
Overall rank: 33
Score: 69.3
Amgen
Overall rank: 37
Score: 69.0
Medtronic
Overall rank: 48
Score: 67.5
Humana
Overall rank: 73
Score: 64.2
Kimberly-Clark
Overall rank: 73
Score: 64.2
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 82
Score: 63.6
AbbVie
Overall rank: 88
Score: 62.9
Illumina
Overall rank: 90
Score: 62.5
Biogen
Overall rank: 94
Score: 62.2
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Overall rank: 105
Score: 61.3
Intuitive Surgical
Overall rank: 109
Score: 61.0
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 118
Score: 60.4
Anthem
Overall rank: 121
Score: 60.3
Cardinal Health
Overall rank: 123
Score: 60.0
Cigna
Overall rank: 123
Score: 60.0