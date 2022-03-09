20 best-managed healthcare companies

One healthcare company is among the top 10 best-managed businesses in the U.S., according to the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute.

The "Management Top 250" measures corporate effectiveness by ranking performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The list includes the best-managed businesses from a pool of 846 public companies included in the study. The typical range for scores is 0 to 100. Read more about the methodology here.  

Below are the 20 healthcare companies that ranked highest on the list of the top 250 best-managed companies, according to the annual ranking by the Drucker Institute. 

Johnson & Johnson
Overall rank: 7
Score: 80.9 

Merck
Overall rank: 15
Score: 75.5 

Abbott Laboratories
Overall rank: 23
Score: 71.8 

Edwards Lifesciences
Overall rank: 24
Score: 71.6 

Pfizer
Overall rank: 27
Score: 70.3

Eli Lilly 
Overall rank: 33
Score: 69.3 

Amgen
Overall rank: 37 
Score: 69.0 

Medtronic
Overall rank: 48 
Score: 67.5

Humana
Overall rank: 73 
Score: 64.2

Kimberly-Clark
Overall rank: 73
Score: 64.2 

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 82 
Score: 63.6 

AbbVie
Overall rank: 88
Score: 62.9 

Illumina
Overall rank: 90
Score: 62.5 

Biogen
Overall rank: 94
Score: 62.2

Bristol-Myers Squibb
Overall rank: 105
Score: 61.3

Intuitive Surgical 
Overall rank: 109 
Score: 61.0 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Overall rank: 118 
Score: 60.4 

Anthem 
Overall rank: 121
Score: 60.3

Cardinal Health
Overall rank: 123
Score: 60.0 

Cigna
Overall rank: 123
Score: 60.0

