15 medical schools tied to the most graduate debt

In 2022, medical students graduated with an average debt of $184,000, though students at some medical schools incur much more debt for their education, according to U.S. News.
The publication collected average debt data from 2022 graduates from 122 medical schools ranked for both research and primary care last year. Among the 15 medical schools where graduates leave with the most debt, the average amount was $254,000. Nine of the 15 schools tied to the most debt are private.
Here is a list of 15 medical schools where students graduate with the highest average debt:
Nova Southeastern University Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — $322,067
Western University of Health Sciences (Pomona, Calif.) — $281,104
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (Lewisburg): — $268,416
New York Medical College (Vahalla) — $262,173
Eastern Virginia Medical School (Norfolk) — $262,064
Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (East Lansing) — $261,527
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Scranton, Pa.) — $252,666
Michigan State University College of Human Medicine (East Lansing) — $247,627
Drexel University (Philadelphia) — $244,642
Ohio University (Athens) — $239,810
University of Southern California (Los Angeles) — $239,037
Tufts University (Medford, Mass.) — $238,181
University of Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) — $233,810
Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.) — $233,131
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (Newark) — $231,072
Note: Two schools — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine — declined to submit a survey and the data is from the data collection period used for the 2022 version of the list. .