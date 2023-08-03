15 medical schools tied to the most graduate debt

In 2022, medical students graduated with an average debt of $184,000, though students at some medical schools incur much more debt for their education, according to U.S. News.

The publication collected average debt data from 2022 graduates from 122 medical schools ranked for both research and primary care last year. Among the 15 medical schools where graduates leave with the most debt, the average amount was $254,000. Nine of the 15 schools tied to the most debt are private.

Here is a list of 15 medical schools where students graduate with the highest average debt:

Nova Southeastern University Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — $322,067

Western University of Health Sciences (Pomona, Calif.) — $281,104

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (Lewisburg): — $268,416

New York Medical College (Vahalla) — $262,173

Eastern Virginia Medical School (Norfolk) — $262,064

Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (East Lansing) — $261,527

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Scranton, Pa.) — $252,666

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine (East Lansing) — $247,627

Drexel University (Philadelphia) — $244,642

Ohio University (Athens) — $239,810

University of Southern California (Los Angeles) — $239,037

Tufts University (Medford, Mass.) — $238,181

University of Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) — $233,810

Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.) — $233,131

Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (Newark) — $231,072

Note: Two schools — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine — declined to submit a survey and the data is from the data collection period used for the 2022 version of the list. .