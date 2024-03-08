12 hospitals with shortest ED visit times, per CMS 

Becker's has compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the shortest emergency department visit times using data from CMS' provider data catalog.

The CDC tracks the overall median length of stay for ED patients as part of its "timely and effective care" measure set. The data was released Jan. 31 and covers ED visits recorded from April 2022 through March 2023. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the median emergency department visit time was 162 minutes, up from 159 minutes in the 12-month period ending March 2022, CMS data shows.

Below are 12 hospitals or health systems with the shortest median ED visit times. Becker's also compiled wait times for the same period a year prior to understand how figures have changed.

Most hospitals on this list are small community or critical access hospitals that may see lower annual ED volumes and patient acuities than facilities operating level 1 or 2 trauma centers. CMS does not include hospitals' total emergency department volumes or case mix index in its dataset.



Median ED visit time (for 12-month period ending March 2023) Sample size







Previous median ED visit time (for 12-month period ending March 2022)

Sample size







Hopedale (Ill.) Hospital 48 minutes 290 patients 44* minutes 146 patients Lady of the Sea General Hospital (Galliano, La.) 48 379 46* 281 Mitchell County Hospital District (Colorado City, Texas) 48 406 57 398 Big Sandy (Mont.) Medical Center 50* 106 80 168 Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte, Colo.) 52* 113 178 139 Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital (Kapaa, Hawaii) 55 391 58 398 SE Texas ER & Hospital (Humble)** 58* 43 Not Available Not Available Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point, N.Y.) 59 446 68 504 Richardson Medical Center (Rayville, La.) 60 385 71 282 Cuba (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital 63 356 58 342 McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City) 63 408 68 411 Mercy Hospital Tishomingo (Okla.) 63 370 60 352

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.

**This hospital has closed since CMS' last data update.