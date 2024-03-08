12 hospitals with shortest ED visit times, per CMS 

Mackenzie Bean -

Becker's has compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the shortest emergency department visit times using data from CMS' provider data catalog. 

The CDC tracks the overall median length of stay for ED patients as part of its "timely and effective care" measure set. The data was released Jan. 31 and covers ED visits recorded from April 2022 through March 2023. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the median emergency department visit time was 162 minutes, up from 159 minutes in the 12-month period ending March 2022, CMS data shows. 

Below are 12 hospitals or health systems with the shortest median ED visit times. Becker's also compiled wait times for the same period a year prior to understand how figures have changed.  

Most hospitals on this list are small community or critical access hospitals that may see lower annual ED volumes and patient acuities than facilities operating level 1 or 2 trauma centers. CMS does not include hospitals' total emergency department volumes or case mix index in its dataset.

 

Median ED visit time

(for 12-month period ending March 2023)

Sample size

Previous median ED visit time

(for 12-month period ending March 2022)

Sample size

Hopedale (Ill.) Hospital

48 minutes

290 patients 

44* minutes

146 patients

Lady of the Sea General Hospital (Galliano, La.)

48

379

46*

281

Mitchell County Hospital District (Colorado City, Texas)

48

406

57

398

Big Sandy (Mont.) Medical Center

50*

106

80

168

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte, Colo.)

52*

113

178

139

Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital (Kapaa, Hawaii)

55

391

58

398

SE Texas ER & Hospital (Humble)**

58*

43

Not Available

Not Available

Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point, N.Y.)

59

446

68

504

Richardson Medical Center (Rayville, La.)

60

385

71

282

Cuba (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital

63

356

58

342

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

63

408

68

411

Mercy Hospital Tishomingo (Okla.)

63

370

60

352

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.
**This hospital has closed since CMS' last data update.

