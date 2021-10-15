11 fastest growing healthcare jobs over next decade — No. 1 is nurse practitioners

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The demand for healthcare professionals is booming, projected to grow 16 percent in the next decade, CNBC reported Oct. 15.
The data is based on information published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and projects job growth from 2020-30.
Below are the fastest-growing healthcare jobs and their projected growth rates:
- Nurse practitioners — 52.2 percent
Median pay: $111,680
- Occupational therapy assistants — 36.1 percent
Median pay: $62,940
- Physical therapy assistants — 35.4 percent
Median pay: $59,770
- Home health and personal care aids — 32.6 percent
Median pay: $27,080
- Massage therapists — 32.2 percent
Median pay: $43,620
- Physician assistants — 31 percent
Median pay: $115,390
- Speech-language pathologists — 28.8 percent
Median pay: $80,480
- Genetic counselors — 26.2 percent
Median pay: $85,700
- Physician therapist aides — 25.3 percent
Median pay: $28,450
- Athletic trainers — 23.4 percent
Median pay: $49,860
- Respiratory therapists — 23 percent
Median pay: $62,810