11 fastest growing healthcare jobs over next decade — No. 1 is nurse practitioners

The demand for healthcare professionals is booming, projected to grow 16 percent in the next decade, CNBC reported Oct. 15.

The data is based on information published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and projects job growth from 2020-30.

Below are the fastest-growing healthcare jobs and their projected growth rates:

  1. Nurse practitioners — 52.2 percent
    Median pay: $111,680

  2. Occupational therapy assistants — 36.1 percent
    Median pay: $62,940

  3. Physical therapy assistants — 35.4 percent
    Median pay: $59,770

  4. Home health and personal care aids — 32.6 percent
    Median pay: $27,080

  5. Massage therapists — 32.2 percent
    Median pay: $43,620

  6. Physician assistants — 31 percent
    Median pay: $115,390

  7. Speech-language pathologists — 28.8 percent
    Median pay: $80,480

  8. Genetic counselors — 26.2 percent
    Median pay: $85,700

  9. Physician therapist aides  — 25.3 percent
    Median pay: $28,450

  10. Athletic trainers — 23.4 percent
    Median pay: $49,860

  11. Respiratory therapists — 23 percent
    Median pay: $62,810

