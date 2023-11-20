10 states with the fastest-growing job markets

The national job openings rate in the United States has risen by 89.29% in the past decade — but some states are seeing even faster job growth, according to a recent analysis shared with Becker's.

The website The Digital Project Manager analyzed job openings data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the states with the highest rates of job growth between July 2013 and July 2023. Thirty-three states performed better than the national average — but large states like California, Texas and Florida were not among them and ranked among the slowest-growing job markets, according to the report.

These 10 states have the fastest-growing job markets, per The Digital Project Manager's analysis:

1. South Carolina — 142.86% increase in job openings

2. Minnesota — 142.31%

3. Kansas — 140.91%

4. West Virginia — 137.93%

5 (tie). Arkansas — 137.5%

5 (tie). Louisiana — 137.5%

7. Mississippi — 137.04%

8. Connecticut — 136.36%

9. Illinois — 134.78%

10. Maine — 133.33%