10 states where unemployment recovered the most, least 

Despite the pandemic wiping out 22.4 million jobs in the U.S., the economy is rebounding. The recovery is not proportional from state to state, with some recovering faster than others. Here are the 10 states that have recovered the most and the least since the start of COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic dragging on, recovery is underway, with 326,000 new unemployment claims made this week as compared to the 6.1 million during the height of the pandemic. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wallethub ranked 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims for benchmark weeks.

Here are the 10 states which unemployment claims recovered the most since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Florida South Carolina New Hampshire Kansas South Dakota North Carolina Arizona Washington Minnesota Georgia

The slowest recovery: