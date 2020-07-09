10 states where employment is recovering most, least

Connecticut is the state where unemployment claims have recovered the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states where workforces have recovered most, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment insurance initial claims between the weeks of March 16 to June 29 this year and the weeks of March 18 to July 1 last year. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 states where unemployment claims have recovered the most, according to the analysis:

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. New Jersey

4. Vermont

5. Arkansas

6. Wyoming

7. Wisconsin

8. California

9. Illinois

10. Montana

Here are the 10 states where unemployment claims have recovered the least, according to the analysis:

1. Georgia

2. Florida

3. New Hampshire

4. Oklahoma

5. Kentucky

6. Virginia

7. Indiana

8. North Carolina

9. Louisiana

10. Maine

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 most, least concentrated hospital markets

15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

New hospital ranking considers civic leadership, care value: See 20 who topped the list

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.