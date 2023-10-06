10 most expensive states to raise children

New York is the most expensive state to have a family, with an annual cost of $134,938 for a family with two children, according to one new analysis.
The analysis comes from Q for Quinn and is based on a tool run by the Economic Policy Institute.
For the analysis, researchers used the institute's family budget calculator to examine current living expenses for families, specifically considering budgets for households with two adults and two to four children. The study, conducted in September, includes expenses such as housing, food, child care, transportation, healthcare, other necessities and taxes.
The top 10 most expensive states for raising a child, according to the analysis:
New York
Cost for two kids: $134,938
Cost for three kids: $161,007
Cost for four kids: $165,670
Hawaii
Cost for two kids: $121,674
Cost for three kids: $154,759
Cost for four kids: $164,040
Massachusetts
Cost for two kids: $131,028
Cost for three kids: $155,684
Cost for four kids: $163,314
Washington
Cost for two kids: $107,916
Cost for three kids: $134,227
Cost for four kids: $140,995
Oregon
Cost for two kids: $103,344
Cost for three kids: $128,231
Cost for four kids: $135,918
Vermont
Cost for two kids: $112,449
Cost for three kids: $128,571
Cost for four kids: $133,095
California
Cost for two kids: $102,226
Cost for three kids: $125,896
Cost for four kids: $132,227
Colorado
Cost for two kids: $102,011
Cost for three kids: $124,046
Cost for four kids: $130,649
Minnesota
Cost for two kids: $99,505
Cost for three kids: $122,051
Cost for four kids: $129,163
Alaska
Cost for two kids: $99,476
Cost for three kids: $121,200
Cost for four kids: $128,101