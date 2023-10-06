10 most expensive states to raise children

New York is the most expensive state to have a family, with an annual cost of $134,938 for a family with two children, according to one new analysis.

The analysis comes from Q for Quinn and is based on a tool run by the Economic Policy Institute.

For the analysis, researchers used the institute's family budget calculator to examine current living expenses for families, specifically considering budgets for households with two adults and two to four children. The study, conducted in September, includes expenses such as housing, food, child care, transportation, healthcare, other necessities and taxes.

The top 10 most expensive states for raising a child, according to the analysis:

New York

Cost for two kids: $134,938

Cost for three kids: $161,007

Cost for four kids: $165,670

Hawaii

Cost for two kids: $121,674

Cost for three kids: $154,759

Cost for four kids: $164,040

Massachusetts

Cost for two kids: $131,028

Cost for three kids: $155,684

Cost for four kids: $163,314

Washington

Cost for two kids: $107,916

Cost for three kids: $134,227

Cost for four kids: $140,995

Oregon

Cost for two kids: $103,344

Cost for three kids: $128,231

Cost for four kids: $135,918

Vermont

Cost for two kids: $112,449

Cost for three kids: $128,571

Cost for four kids: $133,095

California

Cost for two kids: $102,226

Cost for three kids: $125,896

Cost for four kids: $132,227

Colorado

Cost for two kids: $102,011

Cost for three kids: $124,046

Cost for four kids: $130,649

Minnesota

Cost for two kids: $99,505

Cost for three kids: $122,051

Cost for four kids: $129,163

Alaska

Cost for two kids: $99,476

Cost for three kids: $121,200

Cost for four kids: $128,101

























