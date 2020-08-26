10 colleges, universities with the most COVID-19 cases

At least 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths have occurred at U.S. colleges and universities, according to The New York Times.

The Times surveyed more than 1,500 academic institutions on cumulative case counts, including every four-year public institution in the U.S. and every private college that competes in NCAA sports, among others.

Below are 10 universities and colleges with the most cases since March 1. Data represents cases per 100,000 residents reported each week in the county where each school is located.

Note: An asterisk denotes the case count includes cases from a medical school, medical center, teaching hospital or clinical setting affiliated with the school.

University of Alabama at Birmingham — 972 cases per 100,000*



University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — 835



University of Central Florida (Orlando) — 727



University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) — 568



Auburn (Ala.) University — 557



North Carolina State University (Raleigh) — 509



University of Georgia (Athens) — 504



Texas A&M University (College Station) — 500



University of Texas at Austin — 483



University of Notre Dame (Ind.) — 473

