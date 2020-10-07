10 cities with the highest, lowest uninsured rates

Pharr, Texas, has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S., and Newton, Mass., has the lowest, according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To measure uninsured rates by city, analysts compared the overall insurance rates in 548 U.S. cities in 2019 using U.S. Census Bureau data. WalletHub also looked at city rates based on age, race/ethnicity and income level. More information about the methodology is available here.

In Pharr, Texas, the city with the highest rate, the uninsured rate for adults and children is 40.8 percent and 23.3 percent, respectively. In Newton, Mass., the city with the lowest rate, the uninsured rate for adults is 1.53 percent, and the uninsured rate for children is 0.4 percent.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest uninsured rate, according to the analysis:

1. Pharr, Texas

2. Brownsville, Texas

3. Mission, Texas

4. Edinburg, Texas

5. Laredo, Texas

6. Pasadena, Texas

7. Garland, Texas

8. McAllen, Texas

9. Passaic, N.J.

10. Houston

Here are the 10 cities with the lowest uninsured rate, according to the analysis:

1. Newton, Mass.

2. Cambridge, Mass.

3. Quincy, Mass.

4. Plymouth, Minn.

5. Fremont, Calif.

6. Ellicott City, Md.

7. Union City, Calif.

8. Alameda, Calif.

9. Naperville, Ill.

10. Pleasanton, Calif.

More articles on ratings and rankings:

5 college communities most vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak

10 healthiest communities in the US

50 top teaching hospitals in the US, ranked by Washington Monthly Magazine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.