10 cities where retirees are most financially secure

Retirees who don't live near a coastline are most financially secure, according to a recent analysis from SmartAsset.

The personal finance company compared poverty, housing, income and government assistance data for the population aged 65 and older in 37 of the largest U.S. cities. All data came from the Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey and was used to rank each city's seniors based on financial fitness.

Retirees are most financially stable in these 10 cities, according to SmartAsset:

1. Mesa, Ariz.

2. Louisville, Ky.

3. Oklahoma City

4. Indianapolis

5. Albuquerque

6. Kansas City, Mo.

7. Tucson, Ariz.

8. Jacksonville, Fla.

9. Nashville, Tenn.

10. Fort Worth, Texas



View the full analysis here.