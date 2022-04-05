10 best, worst states for remote work

New Jersey provides the best conditions for working from home and Alaska provides the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states for working from home, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 metrics. Metrics ranged from the share of population working remotely to internet cost. Analysts said they also examined how large and how crowded homes are in the state. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 best states for remote work, according to the analysis:

1. New Jersey

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Delaware

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Utah

7. Texas

8. Washington

9. Maryland

10. New York

11. Tennessee

Here are the 10 worst states for remote work, according to the analysis:

1. Alaska

2. Mississippi

3. Montana

4. North Dakota

5. Arkansas

6. Oklahoma

7. Wyoming

8. Hawaii

9. New Mexico

10. West Virginia