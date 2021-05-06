10 best, worst states for healthcare jobs

Massachusetts is the best state to pursue a healthcare career in, while Wyoming is the worst state, according to a new ranking from software development firm Arkenea.

For the ranking, Arkenea analyzed six measures, including salaries, per capita healthcare spending, strength of the healthcare workforce as a percentage of its working population, location quotient, average cost of living and number of hospitals.

The 10 best states:

1. Massachusetts



2. Alaska



3. Connecticut

4. New Jersey

5. New York

6. Washington

7. Maryland

8. Rhode Island

9. California

10. West Virginia

The 10 worst states:

1. Wyoming

2. South Dakota

3. Mississippi

4. Tennessee

5. South Carolina

6. Utah

7. New Mexico

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. North Dakota

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.