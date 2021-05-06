10 best, worst states for healthcare jobs
Massachusetts is the best state to pursue a healthcare career in, while Wyoming is the worst state, according to a new ranking from software development firm Arkenea.
For the ranking, Arkenea analyzed six measures, including salaries, per capita healthcare spending, strength of the healthcare workforce as a percentage of its working population, location quotient, average cost of living and number of hospitals.
The 10 best states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Alaska
3. Connecticut
4. New Jersey
5. New York
6. Washington
7. Maryland
8. Rhode Island
9. California
10. West Virginia
The 10 worst states:
1. Wyoming
2. South Dakota
3. Mississippi
4. Tennessee
5. South Carolina
6. Utah
7. New Mexico
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. North Dakota
