10 best, worst states for healthcare

There's a sharp divide between states in the South and the Northeast when it comes to healthcare, according to a Forbes ranking released Oct. 13.

Forbes Advisor evaluated all 50 states against 24 metrics to determine the best and worst states for healthcare cost, access, outcomes and quality.

Here are three key takeaways:

Vermont, No. 6 overall, has the best healthcare outcomes because it has the lowest infant mortality rate, lowest influenza and pneumonia mortality rate, and lowest kidney disease mortality rate.





Rhode Island, No. 8, is the best state for healthcare access with the highest number of primary care physicians per capita and the highest percentage of need met in primary care provider shortage areas.





North Carolina has the worst healthcare costs, Utah has the worst healthcare access, New Mexico has the worst quality of hospital care and Mississippi has the worst healthcare outcomes.

Ten best states for healthcare:

1. Pennsylvania

2. Maine

3. Oregon

4. Michigan

5. New Hampshire

6. Vermont

7. Connecticut

8. Rhode Island

9. Massachusetts

10. Minnesota

Ten worst states for healthcare:

41. Indiana

42. Nevada

43. Texas

44. New Mexico

45. Arkansas

46. South Carolina

47. Mississippi

48. North Carolina

49. Alabama

50. Georgia