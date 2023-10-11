10 best cities for newcomers to network

There's an old saying when it comes to business: "It's not what you know, it's who you know." The "where you go" also matters, according to a recent analysis from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn's Economic Graph Team tracked connections users made on its platform in the first year after internal U.S. migrations during 2021. Each city's connection average was compared to the national average, and student migrations were excluded.

These metros are the most connection-friendly for newcomers, per the analysis:

1. New York City

2. San Francisco Bay Area

3. Salt Lake City

4. Los Angeles

5. Boston

6. Chicago

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Houston

9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas