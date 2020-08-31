495 healthcare facilities earn leader in LGBTQ healthcare equality designation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has recognized 495 healthcare facilities as LGBTQ healthcare equality leaders.

The foundation recently released its 13th annual healthcare equality index, which scores healthcare facilities on policies and practices focused on the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. This year, 765 facilities were evaluated.

Of the 765 facilities, 495 received the maximum score in each section and earned the LGBTQ healthcare equality leader designation. Another 193 facilities earned the top performer designation, scoring 80 to 95 points.

The report also shows that 92 percent of facilities met the index's training requirements, completing more than 150,000 hours of staff education in LGBTQ patient-centered care. In addition, 99 percent of facilities documented that they include both "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in their patient and employee nondiscrimination policies.

