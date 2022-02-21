Where nursing home staff vaccinations are highest, lowest in US

Nursing home staff vaccination rates widely vary by state as vaccination mandates go into effect, an analysis published last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation found.

The foundation's analysis, released Feb. 17, does not categorize states or facilities by compliance because deadlines for all states have not passed, and facility-level data is not up to date. The analysis reflects completed vaccinations at the state level rather than at the facility level.

Five places with the highest nursing home staff vaccination rates:

1. Massachusetts — 99 percent

2. Maine — 99 percent

3. New York — 99 percent

4. Rhode Island — 99 percent

5. Washington, D.C — 98 percent

Five places with the lowest nursing home staff vaccination rates:

1. Ohio — 70 percent

2. Oklahoma — 71 percent

3. Missouri — 71 percent

4. Wyoming — 75 percent

5. Montana — 75 percent









