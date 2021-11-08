States ranked by percentage of nursing home staff vaccinated

Rhode Island has the highest percentage of nursing home staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Missouri ranks the lowest in the country, according to Nov. 4 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home staff:

1. Rhode Island - 97.12

2. Massachusetts - 96.41

3. Hawaii - 94.58

4. Washington, D.C. - 94.31

5. Connecticut - 94.25

6. California - 93.01

7. Maine - 91.84

8. Washington - 88.57

9. New York - 88.54

10. New Mexico - 88.41

11. New Hampshire - 88.22

12. Colorado - 87.46

13. Vermont - 86.55

14. Alaska - 84.12

15. Oregon - 83.87

16. Maryland - 82.75

17. New Jersey - 81.52

18. Delaware - 80.38

19. West Virginia - 80.25

20. Virginia - 79.25

21. Arkansas - 73.92

22. Utah - 73.79

23. Illinois - 73.77

24. Minnesota - 73.61

25. Nevada - 72.99

26. South Dakota - 71.91

27. North Dakota - 71.74

28. Pennsylvania - 71.43

29. Nebraska - 70.48

30. Georgia - 70.01

31. Iowa - 69.76

32. Wisconsin - 68.97

33. Arizona - 67.47

34. Texas - 66.69

35. Kansas - 66.49

36. North Carolina - 65.68

37. South Carolina - 65.43

38. Idaho - 64.37

39. Alabama - 64.12

40. Montana - 63.13

41. Mississippi - 62.97

42. Kentucky - 62.77

43. Indiana - 62.63

44. Wyoming - 60.94

45. Michigan - 59.98

46. Tennessee - 59.59

47. Florida - 59.47

48. Ohio - 58.67

49. Louisiana - 58.58

50. Oklahoma - 57.24

51. Missouri - 56.86