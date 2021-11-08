States ranked by percentage of nursing home staff vaccinated

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Rhode Island has the highest percentage of nursing home staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Missouri ranks the lowest in the country, according to Nov. 4 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home staff:
1. Rhode Island - 97.12
2. Massachusetts - 96.41
3. Hawaii - 94.58
4. Washington, D.C. - 94.31
5. Connecticut - 94.25
6. California - 93.01
7. Maine - 91.84
8. Washington - 88.57
9. New York - 88.54
10. New Mexico - 88.41
11. New Hampshire - 88.22
12. Colorado - 87.46
13. Vermont - 86.55
14. Alaska - 84.12
15. Oregon - 83.87
16. Maryland - 82.75
17. New Jersey - 81.52
18. Delaware - 80.38
19. West Virginia - 80.25
20. Virginia - 79.25
21. Arkansas - 73.92
22. Utah - 73.79
23. Illinois - 73.77
24. Minnesota - 73.61
25. Nevada - 72.99
26. South Dakota - 71.91
27. North Dakota - 71.74
28. Pennsylvania - 71.43
29. Nebraska - 70.48
30. Georgia - 70.01
31. Iowa - 69.76
32. Wisconsin - 68.97
33. Arizona - 67.47
34. Texas - 66.69
35. Kansas - 66.49
36. North Carolina - 65.68
37. South Carolina - 65.43
38. Idaho - 64.37
39. Alabama - 64.12
40. Montana - 63.13
41. Mississippi - 62.97
42. Kentucky - 62.77
43. Indiana - 62.63
44. Wyoming - 60.94
45. Michigan - 59.98
46. Tennessee - 59.59
47. Florida - 59.47
48. Ohio - 58.67
49. Louisiana - 58.58
50. Oklahoma - 57.24
51. Missouri - 56.86