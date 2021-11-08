States ranked by percentage of nursing home residents vaccinated

- Small
Vermont has the highest percentage of nursing home residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Nevada ranks the lowest in the country, according to Nov. 4 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home residents:
1. Vermont - 95.62
2. South Dakota - 95.14
3. Rhode Island - 93.96
4. Maine - 93.95
5. New Hampshire - 93.55
6. Nebraska - 93.16
7. North Dakota - 92.96
8. Alaska - 92.87
9. Massachusetts - 92.81
10. Iowa - 92.76
11. Hawaii - 92.27
12. Minnesota - 92.25
13. Delaware - 91.77
14. Connecticut - 91.45
15. Montana - 90.84
16. Colorado - 90.78
17. Wyoming - 90.1
18. Wisconsin - 89.08
19. New York - 88.98
20. Illinois - 88.38
21. Pennsylvania - 88.33
22. New Jersey - 88.28
23. West Virginia - 88.1
24. Washington - 87.58
25. Virginia - 87.28
Tie - Utah- 87.28
27. California - 87.18
28. Arkansas - 87.1
29. Kansas - 86.79
30. Missouri - 86.41
31. Maryland - 85.32
32. Indiana - 85.11
33. Michigan - 84.55
34. Washington, D.C. - 84.5
35. North Carolina - 84.49
36. Kentucky - 84.41
37. South Carolina - 84.32
38. Alabama - 84.27
39. Oregon - 84.24
40. Mississippi - 84.1
41. Oklahoma - 84.06
42. New Mexico - 84.02
43. Idaho - 83.55
44. Georgia - 83.3
45. Ohio - 82.76
46. Louisiana - 81.06
47. Texas - 80.96
48. Tennessee - 80.82
49. Florida - 76.68
50. Arizona - 76.11
51. Nevada - 73.37