States ranked by percentage of nursing home residents vaccinated

Vermont has the highest percentage of nursing home residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Nevada ranks the lowest in the country, according to Nov. 4 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home residents:

1. Vermont - 95.62

2. South Dakota - 95.14

3. Rhode Island - 93.96

4. Maine - 93.95

5. New Hampshire - 93.55

6. Nebraska - 93.16

7. North Dakota - 92.96

8. Alaska - 92.87

9. Massachusetts - 92.81

10. Iowa - 92.76

11. Hawaii - 92.27

12. Minnesota - 92.25

13. Delaware - 91.77

14. Connecticut - 91.45

15. Montana - 90.84

16. Colorado - 90.78

17. Wyoming - 90.1

18. Wisconsin - 89.08

19. New York - 88.98

20. Illinois - 88.38

21. Pennsylvania - 88.33

22. New Jersey - 88.28

23. West Virginia - 88.1

24. Washington - 87.58

25. Virginia - 87.28

Tie - Utah- 87.28

27. California - 87.18

28. Arkansas - 87.1

29. Kansas - 86.79

30. Missouri - 86.41

31. Maryland - 85.32

32. Indiana - 85.11

33. Michigan - 84.55

34. Washington, D.C. - 84.5

35. North Carolina - 84.49

36. Kentucky - 84.41

37. South Carolina - 84.32

38. Alabama - 84.27

39. Oregon - 84.24

40. Mississippi - 84.1

41. Oklahoma - 84.06

42. New Mexico - 84.02

43. Idaho - 83.55

44. Georgia - 83.3

45. Ohio - 82.76

46. Louisiana - 81.06

47. Texas - 80.96

48. Tennessee - 80.82

49. Florida - 76.68

50. Arizona - 76.11

51. Nevada - 73.37