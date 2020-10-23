Pennsylvania nursing home faces suit after COVID-19 outbreak that's killed 73 residents

The families of 15 current and former residents at Beaver, Pa.-based Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center filed an Oct. 21 lawsuit against the nursing home, claiming it inadequately responded to a COVID-19 outbreak that's been linked to 73 deaths at the facility, reports Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The lawsuit alleges Brighton failed to separate infected residents from those who tested negative, among dozens of other claims, according to the Tribune-Review. The 589-bed facility had over 330 COVID-19 cases, recent data from the state's department of public health shows.

Three law firms teamed up to file the suit, which attorneys said may be the first in the state to take action against a nursing home for it's COVID-19 response.

"They show clear evidence of poor infection control, poor training, poor supervision, transparency problems, cross-contamination, lack of supplies — it goes on and on," Bob Daley, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said in a local press conference.

Brighton said the facility remains focused on "ensuring the health and well-being of all residents and staff," in a statement to local media. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Brighton has worked to closely follow the guidance of governmental health officials."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Brighton for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

