Nursing home jobs down 221K since onset of pandemic, report shows

Nursing homes alone have seen an industry employment level drop by 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Nov. 10 report released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

Researchers compared the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data with pre-pandemic employment in March 2020. A comparison showed nursing homes have lost the most jobs within the healthcare sector.

Employment changes by healthcare sector:

Nursing homes: 14 percent loss





Assisted living facilities: 8 percent loss





Hospitals 1.6 percent loss





Home health: 1.2 percent loss





Outpatient care: 1.5 percent gain





Physicians offices: 0.8 percent gain

Read the full report here.