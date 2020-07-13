Nursing homes in 26 states allow visitors

Many states now are permitting in-person visits at nursing homes and assisted-living centers as long as loved ones follow COVID-19 precautions, reports Kaiser Health News.

Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia walked back no-visitation policies at nursing homes as of July 7, according to the long-term care association LeadingAge. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia also permitted visitors at assisted-living centers.

Most facilities require people to schedule visits, wear a mask and undergo health screenings and temperature checks when they arrive. The socially distanced visits typically occur outdoors, in such areas as gardens or patios, and are supervised by a nursing home employee.

Individual nursing homes are being allowed to decide whether they want to accept visitors, and visitation access will end if a staff or resident tests positive for COVID-19. The policies also may change if health officials become concerned about a rise in COVID-19 activity, according to the publication.

To view the full report, click here.

