Nursing home chain's dramatic drop in COVID-19 deaths spurs probe

Federal regulators are set to review the COVID-19 death count at Trilogy Health Services, one of the nation's largest nursing home chains, after the company cut its reported death toll by 42 percent, USA Today reported April 15.

Trilogy Health Services originally reported 772 deaths across 113 facilities from October 2020 through February 2021. The company then cut 325 deaths from the count and told USA Today it was based on federal guidance.

The change drops the company from highest reported death rate to third-highest among the nation's 10 largest nursing home chains. Trilogy plans to submit another revision to the data, according to USA Today.

Leigh Ann Barney, president and CEO of Trilogy Health Services, said the health and safety of residents is the chain's top priority in a statement to Becker's.

"We have also placed an emphasis on transparency throughout this historic pandemic," the statement read. "We welcome any review of our updated data as it has been audited by an independent third-party to ensure accuracy and compliance with NHSN reporting guidelines. We encourage all submissions be similarly reviewed so that the database accurately reflects the true impact of COVID on the nation's nursing homes."