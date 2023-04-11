Long-term care patients make up more than half of eyedrop infection cases

More than half of Pseudomonas aeruginosa cases linked to contaminated eyedrops have been found in long-term care facilities, NBC News reported April 9.

The CDC and state health departments have warned people to stop using the eye drops. However, the infection has begun to spread via skin contact. So far, the CDC reported there is no evidence of person-to-person spread outside of healthcare facilities.

The bacteria, discovered in the U.S. in January, has infected 68 people in 16 states. The CDC has reported complications after using the eye drops, including three deaths, eight cases of blindness and four surgeries involving removal of an eyeball and dozens of eye infections.

A recent FDA investigation found sterilization issues at the manufacturing plant in India after recalling three brands of eyedrops.