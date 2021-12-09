Lawsuit alleges California nursing home owner responsible for 24 COVID-19 deaths

The owner of California’s largest nursing home company is facing a lawsuit with more than 142 complaints alleging one of his nursing homes is responsible for the COVID-19-related deaths of 24 residents, San Jose Inside reported Dec. 8.

Shlomo Rechnitz is the owner of Los Angeles-based Brius Healthcare, the largest nursing home company in California. Brius owns two nursing homes in Santa Clara County, five in Alameda County and one in Contra Costa County. Brius and affiliated companies own 81 skilled nursing facilities in California, according to San Jose Inside.

The lawsuit against Mr. Rechnitz and Windsor Redding Care Center in Redding, Calif., which includes 46 plaintiffs, alleges that the facility forced employees to work while infected with COVID-19, triggering the outbreak. Sixty of the 83 residents fell ill, with the complaint further alleging infected residents were neglected due to "extreme understaffing."

Windsor Redding Care Center did not respond to Becker's requests for comment.