Intermountain to charge 30% less for outpatient rehab services

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is restructuring its hospital-based outpatient rehabilitation services in Utah to expand its value-based care model.

As part of the restructuring, it is moving to a clinical model and will charge about 30% less for outpatient rehab services, compared to the hospital-based system, according to a March 18 system news release.

Services, which will be under a clinic license, will include physical, occupational and speech therapy and allow for more telehealth appointments.





