Henry Ford Health Systems, Contessa to offer home acute care in Michigan

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health Systems announced Sept. 30 a partnership with Contessa, an acute home care management company, to offer Michigan patients acute home care beginning in December 2021.

The joint venture’s high-acuity home care includes Hospital Care at Home, Skilled Nursing Care at Home and Palliative Care at Home. Contessa's model improves outcomes for enrolled patients while decreasing costs, according to the company.

“There has never been a more important time for us to partner with our patients and members along their entire healthcare journey and to give them the choices they want and need,” Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System, said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Contessa for this opportunity to build on our strong foundation of home health care and further integrate the care and coverage we provide to improve the experience and the outcomes our customers deserve.”

The services will begin at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit but will expand to other hospital locations in the future.