GAO investigating private equity ownership of nursing homes

The increased scrutiny of the nursing home industry following President Joe Biden's reform plans has led to increased interest from lawmakers, namely an investigation into private equity firms' ownership of nursing homes, Kaiser Health Network reported April 13.

The investigation will be headed by the Government Accountability Office. The agency plans to issue a report on their findings in the fall, Chuck Young, the GAO's managing director of public affairs, told Kaiser.

It comes in response to a pre-pandemic request from House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., also submitted a second request to the agency in 2021 regarding private equity investments in healthcare, but Mr. Young said it is still in the agency's queue.