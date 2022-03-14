CMS updates COVID-19 testing rules for long-term care facilities

Long-term care residents and staff with symptoms or signs of COVID-19 must be tested immediately, regardless of vaccination status, under updated CMS guidance for long-term care facilities.

The guidelines, which were revised March 11, also call for resident and staff testing in cases of close contact or exposure to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Group testing also should occur if the positive case can’t identify close contacts.

Routine testing of staff members who are not up to date on their vaccinations are also recommended based on the "extent" of COVID-19 in a community.