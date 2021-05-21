Atlanta nursing home chain to pay $11.2M to resolve false claims allegations

Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare will pay $11.2 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act by pressuring its skilled nursing facilities to bill Medicare for rehabilitation therapy services that were unnecessary, the U.S. Department of Justice announced May 21.

The settlement resolves four lawsuits that allege the nursing home chain, which owns and operates more than 160 facilities across the country, submitted false claims for rehabilitation therapy services as part of a "systematic effort" to increase its Medicare billings. Sava is accused of exerting pressure on its facilities to meet unrealistic financial goals, which led to medically unreasonable, unnecessary and unskilled services provided to Medicare patients, among other allegations.

Between 2013 and 2018, the company also allegedly submitted false claims for "grossly and materially substandard and/or worthless skilled nursing services, which were caused in large part by Sava's failure to provide a sufficient number of skilled nursing staff to adequately care for its nursing home patients," the justice department said. The settlement also resolves those allegations.

As part of a separate five-year agreement with HHS Office of Inspector General, an independent organization will annually review patient stays and associated paid claims by Medicare at Sava facilities. The agreement also requires an independent monitor to review the quality of resident care.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to SavaSeniorCare and will update the report as more information becomes available.