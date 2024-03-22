Advocate Health sells home care company to private equity firm

Chicago-based Waud Capital Partners has acquired Senior Helpers, a home care and wellness company that operates in 44 states and is based in Towson, Md., from Advocate Health.

The private equity firm also appointed Steve Jakubcanin executive chairman of the board of directors for Senior Helpers, according to a March 21 company news release. Most recently, Mr. Jakubcanin served as CEO of Cornerstone Healthcare Group and previously held senior leadership positions at two national home care and post-acute services companies, AccentCare and Kindred Healthcare.

Senior Helpers operates more than 380 franchised and corporate-owned locations in 44 states, Canada and Australia. It provides older adults home care and wellness services, including meal planning, grocery shopping, medication reminders, transportation, companionship, and assistance with personal hygiene, with specialty programs for chronic neurological diseases.

Advocate Health is based in Charlotte, N.C.