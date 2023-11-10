9 rehab hospital stats to know

Only 14 hospitals were above the rate of potentially preventable hospital readmission 30 days after discharge from an inpatient rehabilitation facility, CDC data found.

The CDC collected national data on the quality of patient care measures shown on Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Compare. The latest numbers were released Sept. 27.

Here are the national rates and percentages for inpatient rehabilitation facilities:

Readmission and discharge rates

Patients who are at or above an expected ability to care for themselves at discharge: 62.1%

Patients who experience one or more falls with major injury during their IRF stay: 0.2%

Rate of potentially preventable hospital readmissions during the stay: 4.89

Rate of successful return to home or community from an inpatient facility stay: 66.93

Disease prevention

Rate of catheter-associated urinary tract infections: 1.065

Rate of C. difficile infection: 0.477

Vaccination coverage among healthcare personnel

Influenza: 81.6%

COVID-19 primary vaccination series: 89.1%