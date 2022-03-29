7 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a post-acute population health consultant.

2. Holy Name Medical Center (Hackensack, N.J.) is seeking a post-acute billing representative.

3. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Ohio, Ill.) is seeking a post-acute care operations manager.

4. UC Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) is seeking a post-acute clinical manager.

5. The University of Vermont Medical Center (Middlebury) is seeking a post-acute charge nurse.

6. HCA Healthcare (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) is seeking a post-acute networks director.

7. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) is seeking a post-acute relationship consultant.