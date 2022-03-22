6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Detroit Medical Center is seeking a clinical social worker.

2. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a post-acute care coordinator for NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island.

3. Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.) is seeking a case manager for post acute rehabilitation units in Melrose Park, Ill.

4. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) is seeking a registered nurse for post-acute surgery in Texarkana, Texas.

5. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) is seeking a social worker.

6. Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) is seeking a director of post-acute networks.