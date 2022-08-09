5 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a care manager for Waukesha, Wis.

2. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a director for its regional post-acute network.

3. MLK Community Healthcare, based in Los Angeles, is seeking a post-acute network coordinator.

4. ProMedica Senior Care, based in Union, S.C., is seeking floor care.

5. Trilogy Health Services, based in Louisville, Ky., is seeking a director of assisted living for its location in New Albany, Ohio.