California has the highest number of nursing home residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last updated Jan. 6.

Here are the five states facing the worst nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks based on total number of infected residents:

1. California - 63,334

2. Texas - 56,737

3. Pennsylvania - 47,273

4. Ohio - 46,335

5. New York - 39,304