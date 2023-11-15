3 injured in New Jersey rehab center fire

Two residents and a staff member were injured in a fire at a New Jersey rehabilitation center Nov. 14, according to a Brick Township Fire Department Facebook post.

The fire department responded to an alarm and report of a fire in a resident's room around 5:57 a.m. at Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Brick Township, N.J. The electrical fire, which started in a light fixture, was extinguished in a few minutes.

Two residents of the room and a staff member suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, fire officials said.

The fire only affected the single room, and the rehab center resumed normal operations after the incident.