14 Joint Commission patient safety goals for post-acute facilities

The Joint Commission released a breakdown of patient safety goals for post-acute care facilities in 2024.
The organization published an easy-to-read resource outlining goals for nine sectors of healthcare, including nursing facilities, surgery, hospitals and behavioral care.
For post-acute facilities, the goals mostly revolved around identifying patients correctly, using medicines safely, and preventing infections and falls.
Here are the patient safety goals for post-acute facilities:
Assisted living communities
- Identify residents correctly
- Use medicines safely
- Prevent infection
- Prevent residents from falling
Home care
- Identify patients correctly
- Use medicines safely
- Prevent infection
- Prevent residents from falling
- Identify patient safety risks
Nursing care centers
- Identify patients and residents correctly
- Use medicines safely
- Prevent infection
- Prevent patients and residents from falling
- Prevent bed sores