14 Joint Commission patient safety goals for post-acute facilities

The Joint Commission released a breakdown of patient safety goals for post-acute care facilities in 2024.

The organization published an easy-to-read resource outlining goals for nine sectors of healthcare, including nursing facilities, surgery, hospitals and behavioral care.

For post-acute facilities, the goals mostly revolved around identifying patients correctly, using medicines safely, and preventing infections and falls.

Here are the patient safety goals for post-acute facilities:

Assisted living communities

  1. Identify residents correctly

  2. Use medicines safely

  3. Prevent infection

  4. Prevent residents from falling

 

Home care

  1. Identify patients correctly

  2. Use medicines safely

  3. Prevent infection

  4. Prevent residents from falling

  5. Identify patient safety risks

 

Nursing care centers

  1. Identify patients and residents correctly

  2. Use medicines safely

  3. Prevent infection

  4. Prevent patients and residents from falling

  5. Prevent bed sores

