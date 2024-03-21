14 Joint Commission patient safety goals for post-acute facilities

The Joint Commission released a breakdown of patient safety goals for post-acute care facilities in 2024.

The organization published an easy-to-read resource outlining goals for nine sectors of healthcare, including nursing facilities, surgery, hospitals and behavioral care.

For post-acute facilities, the goals mostly revolved around identifying patients correctly, using medicines safely, and preventing infections and falls.

Here are the patient safety goals for post-acute facilities:

Assisted living communities

Identify residents correctly



Use medicines safely



Prevent infection



Prevent residents from falling

Home care

Identify patients correctly



Use medicines safely



Prevent infection



Prevent residents from falling



Identify patient safety risks

Nursing care centers