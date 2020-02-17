Nurse severely burned New Jersey woman with cerebral palsy, lawsuit claims

A family from New Jersey is suing Bayada Home Health Care and one of its nurses after a woman with cerebral palsy was severely burned in her care, according to ABC 6.

The family claims Veronica Sandoval, RN, a nurse for Bayada Pediatrics, placed 21-year-old Maeylines Quinones in scalding water when bathing her Oct. 10, 2019. Ms. Sandoval allegedly turned the water temperature up too high, resulting in burns on the patient's backside and private areas.

Ms. Quinones' mother later realized her daughter, who is unable to speak, had a rapid heart rate. Ms. Quinones was taken to the hospital, where the burns were discovered.

The family is suing both Bayada and Ms. Sandoval, who is charged with endangering another.

"At Bayada Home Health Care, the safety of our clients is our highest priority," the organization said in a statement cited by ABC 6. "Our nurses have provided care for this client for more than four years, and they remain fully committed to ensuring she has all the necessary care required to make a full recovery and to remain in the comfort and safety of home. We continue to have the privilege of serving this client, and we are grateful to her and her family for their trust in our care."

