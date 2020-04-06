Indiana nursing home faces backlash after trying to transfer residents, create COVID-19 center

Washington (Ind.) Nursing Center, operated by Chosen Healthcare, was barred from transferring residents April 6 in an attempt to house COVID-19 patients from other facilities there, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

The facility loaded residents on buses destined for other nursing homes operated by Chosen Healthcare.

Mayor David Rhoads said he told a company representative he opposed the move because some residents' health could be endangered if moved.

The same day, Merle Holsopple, MD, Daviess County health officer, prohibited nursing homes from accepting residents from facilities in other counties. A bus that had already left returned after the order was issued. After a temporary halt, the nursing home proceeded with the transfer

Protesters unsuccessfully attempted to block the buses from leaving. Some employees joined the protest and one even quit.

"I saw how upset the residents were and how heartbroken they were from being removed from their homes," Kassidy Donaldson, a former cook who quit amid the transfers, told the Evansville Courier & Press. "I just didn't think it was right."

The buses returned after a second order was issued, though the company is still trying to find a way to proceed with the plan.

Mr. Rhoads said a Chosen Healthcare spokesperson told him the company is following directives from state officials. Requests for comment by the Evansville Courier & Press to the state health department, governor's office and Chosen Healthcare were not immediately returned.

