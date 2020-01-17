At least 15% of US adults are physically inactive, CDC says

More than 15 percent of adults in every state are physically inactive, with estimates ranging from 17.3 percent to 33 percent, according to the CDC.

The prevalence of physical inactivity among U.S. adults was calculated from 2015-18 self-reported data acquired by the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

10 states with highest inactivity rates

1. Mississippi — 33 percent of adults are physically inactive

2. Arkansas — 32.5 percent

3. Kentucky — 32.2 percent

4. Alabama — 31 percent

5. Louisiana — 30.9 percent

6. Oklahoma — 30.2 percent

7. Tennessee — 30 percent

8. West Virginia — 29.8 percent

9. New Jersey — 28.7 percent

10. Georgia — 28.5 percent

10 states with lowest inactivity rates

1. Colorado — 17.3 percent

2. Washington — 18.3 percent

3. Utah — 18.6 percent

4. Oregon — 19.2 percent

5. Alaska — 20.3 percent

6. California — 20.4 percent

7. Vermont — 20.5 percent

8. Minnesota — 21.2 percent

9. Wisconsin — 21.4 percent

10. Idaho — 21.5 percent

