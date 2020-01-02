53% of veterans report chronic health issues, study finds

About half of veterans experience chronic health issues shortly after leaving active duty, according to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

For the study, researchers surveyed a national sample of 9,566 veterans who recently left active military service in 2016.

Researchers found health concerns were the most prominent issue for newly separated veterans. Fifty-three percent reported chronic physical issues, and 33 percent reported chronic mental health conditions. In contrast, most veterans reported high rates of vocational and social well-being in the first year after leaving active duty.

Researchers said the study's findings demonstrate "the need for additional attention to the health of separating service members" to help ensure a smooth adjustment back into everyday life.

